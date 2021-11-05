GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

