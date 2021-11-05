GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 272,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

