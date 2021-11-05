GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 7,101 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JVAL stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.