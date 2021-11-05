GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

