GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

