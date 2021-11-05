GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFL. National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

