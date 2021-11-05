GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 102,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

