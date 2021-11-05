Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Earns Neutral Rating from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated their neutral rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.36.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.35 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

