Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 380,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.97. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.