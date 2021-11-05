Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.
Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.93. The company had a trading volume of 978,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$27.05 and a 12-month high of C$51.87.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
