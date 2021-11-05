Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.93. The company had a trading volume of 978,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$27.05 and a 12-month high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

