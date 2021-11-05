Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $45.06

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.06, but opened at $55.75. Glaukos shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 15,240 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Glaukos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.