Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $4.95. Glencore shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 12,871 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.