Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 327.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 40,415 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $6,761,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.