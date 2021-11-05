Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 15,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.15% of Hess Midstream worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:HESM opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

