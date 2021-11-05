Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.14 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

