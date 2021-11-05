Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.