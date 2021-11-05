Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $154.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

