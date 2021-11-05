Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,340 shares of company stock worth $2,083,088. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

