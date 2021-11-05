Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 6.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 10,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,658,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

