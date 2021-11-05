Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.100-$8.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.83. 121,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.28. Global Payments has a one year low of $128.61 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

