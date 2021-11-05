Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161,648 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Globus Medical by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

