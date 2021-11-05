GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

GLYC opened at $1.97 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.