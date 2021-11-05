GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

GLYC opened at $1.97 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

