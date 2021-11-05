Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 9.1% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 27,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,676,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

