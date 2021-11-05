Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at B. Riley

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,841. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

