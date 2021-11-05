Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.85 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSC. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.00.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSC stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.49 million and a P/E ratio of -46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.69.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.