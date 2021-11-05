Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 114,654 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 114,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,570 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of CTXS opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

