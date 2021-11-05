Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 234,935 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,935 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

