Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 532,102 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532,102 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.