good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.15 target price on good natured Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of good natured Products stock opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86. The firm has a market cap of C$201.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

