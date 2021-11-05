Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $691,934.79 and approximately $232,919.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

