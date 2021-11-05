Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Shares Sold by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings VII comprises about 1.1% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.01. 432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,015. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

