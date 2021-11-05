Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,669 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $147.91. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $149.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

