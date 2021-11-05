Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 1.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Littelfuse worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,584. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.99. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $267.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.06 and a 12-month high of $317.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

