Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,189. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

