Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,905. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $5,804,226 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

