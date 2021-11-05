Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $14.79 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 402,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,788,000. Global Industrial comprises about 0.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 55.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.