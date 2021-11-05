Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

