Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0476 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00325025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

