Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 358,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.