Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 1,516,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,018. The company has a market cap of $523.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gritstone bio stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

