Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 415.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.44% of Groupon worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,363 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $676.42 million, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

