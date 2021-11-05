GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 130,213 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.3% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $161,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.94. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $217.28.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.82.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.