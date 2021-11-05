GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 169,934 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 8.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.84% of Illumina worth $580,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $403.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.