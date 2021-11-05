Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 310 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

