Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 2,220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

