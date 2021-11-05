Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 1.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.