Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $12,828,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,042,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,860,000 after buying an additional 679,139 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.2% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 13,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

