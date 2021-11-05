Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

