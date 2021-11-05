Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 5,524 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -104.88%.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

