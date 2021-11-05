Guardian Capital LP Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.90 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

